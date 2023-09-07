Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Tour Bus, Calls Its One of 'Best Parts of Fame'

Instagram

"I'm like a big kid, I get so much joy outta these "holy s--t" moments and seeing my people's faces," said The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson surprised a group of tourists in LA when the actor stopped next to their tour bus to mingle with the group.

Johnson posted a video to his Instagram of his POV, showing him interacting with the group. "How are you guys doing? Are you guys doing good?" he asked, before cracking a couple jokes.

"Did you guys go to my house yet?" he asked; after a few said no, Johnson added, "Okay, good, keep it that way! Have fun!"

He also had the tour bus driver pull up so the group could take selfies and "get [his] big head in"

After the bus left, Johnson addressed shared that this is just one reason why he loves being famous.

"That was fun, the kind of stuff is some of the best parts of fame right there. Making their day," he said, before adding that "free s--t" was also a great perk.

"Tour bus surprises 🚌🙀," captioned the star on Instagram. "I'm like a big kid, I get so much joy outta these "holy s--t" moments and seeing my people's faces 😂🤳🏾."

"Not too many pick up trucks rollin' around my hood so I think "look out for the rocks pick up" is becoming part of these tour bus attractions 🤣," he added.