Johnny Depp Returns as Face of Dior Sauvage in First Ad Since Amber Heard Trial

The actor -- who has been the face of the men's fragrance since 2015 -- reportedly signed a three-year deal with Dior worth over $20 million in the wake of his win over his ex-wife in their 2022 defamation trial.

Johnny Depp stars in the new campaign for Dior's Sauvage, marking his return as the longtime face of the men's fragrance.

Earlier this week, Dior dropped a new commercial for the fragrance featuring the 60-year-old actor -- his first ad for Sauvage since his 2022 trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As shown in the 25-second ad, above, Depp can be heard narrating footage of nature scenery, while the clip continuously cuts to him doing the voiceover in front of a dark blue backdrop. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore an all-black outfit and a variety of silver jewelry.

"An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone-blue sky," Depp says in the clip. "A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone. This is the call of Sauvage Eau."

Dior also posted in honor of Depp's return as spokesperson on its Instagram, sharing the new ad as well as photos and clips from previous campaigns.

"Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage," the French luxury fashion house captioned a throwback photo of Depp.

The Sweeney Todd star has been the face of the fragrance since 2015. While he was dropped from several projects in the wake of Heard's allegations and his loss in the UK libel case, Dior not only stood by Depp, but also reportedly offered him the biggest men's fragrance deal in history, according to Variety. The outletreported that Depp signed a three-year deal with Dior worth over $20 million.

Depp's new Dior Sauvage campaign is the first he's starred in since his and Heard's defamation trailer last year.

In June 2022, following six weeks of testimony and wall-to-wall media coverage, a verdict was reached in the actor's defamation trial -- and the jury mostly sided with Depp, ruling that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. They awarded $10 million dollars to Depp in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard, 37, did score a minor victory herself, with the jury deciding statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman were defamatory -- and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.