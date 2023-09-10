One of Kody Brown's Wives Says He 'Regrets' Marrying Two of Them -- As He Claims He 'Hates' His Life

"It's such a mess right now," admits Kody as he, Janelle, Meri, Robyn and Christine all speak out about the massive fracture in their polygamist family.

Kody Brown's polygamist family continues to crumble with each new episode of Sister Wives.

Sunday's new hour picked up following last week's massive fight between Kody and wife Janelle, in which the two argued over his relationship with the couple's children.

ICYMI: Tension broke out between them all after Kody placed restrictions on the family during Covid lockdown. He then felt some of the kids -- especially his sons with Janelle -- weren't respecting his orders and were prioritizing their social lives over safety; they, however, felt he was prioritizing his family with wife Robyn over everyone else.

"I might not have been right but I was angry as hell. I haven't talked to her since and I don't know when I'm going to talk to her," Kody revealed at the top of tonight's episode.

"I feel like he's just looking for ways to get rid of me. I don't know if this is fixable. He acts like I've done him wrong," said Janelle in her own confessional. "I think he's played favorites for a long time. And Robyn lives the way he wants to run his family, so I guess he's just gonna write off all of his kids, all of his other kids."

She added that she felt he didn't "want to be a plural husband anymore," adding that she no longer recognizes the man she married. "Maybe this is who he always was," she continued, saying she felt "stuck" when it came to possibly leaving because "financially" she had "nothing."

"I can't believe I'm 50 and I can't even do my own thing because I'm so tied up with them financially and I can't do anything," she lamented. "I can't believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better."

Janelle added that, because of her faith, she felt like she also couldn't "walk away" because their religion "doesn't really allow for me to just say I'm done." That being said, she boxed up all of Kody's stuff and put it in storage ... and planned to celebrate Christmas with only the couple's kids and not the rest of the family.

Kody called the separate holiday celebrations "very isolating," before admitting in the same confessional that he's been acting "like a grouch" for the past two years. Realizing he had some major wife management issues, he reached out to his brother-in-law -- who's married to Meri's sister -- about being a polygamist going through divorce.

In their conversations, Kody acknowledged the "difficulty that a woman has in plural marriage" and how much their feelings are dismissed. He then, however, revealed the "special requirements" he had before Christine and Janelle were welcomed into the family.

"I courted Meri and I courted Robyn. But Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family," he claimed. "With that ask, I had some special requirements I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family. Mainly, that was there will be other wives, you have to be committed to me."

"It's improper for men to be out chasing wives. It's generally, a woman approaches a family and says, I feel like I have a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family," conceded Janelle. She then added, "He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited. Somehow, because Christine and I asked, we deserve less? It wasn't like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and we got married."

Feeling Christine and Janelle no longer wanted to be part of the family anymore, Kody said it was "heartbreaking" how unhappy everyone seemed. "It was a dream and now it's gone. It's such a mess right now," he added.

Janelle later said that while she and Kody were having problems, their issues didn't totally turn her off from plural marriage in the future with someone else. Meri, meanwhile, felt that plural marriage wasn't the issue for Kody -- believing it was instead the "personalities" of the women he married that were the problem.

"I don't think that the fact our family has kind of fallen apart like it has is because of polygamy. I think it's because of personalities," she shared. "I think that he regrets marrying Christine. I don't know where he is with Janelle, but I do believe 100% he regrets marrying me."

Though Kody didn't directly respond to Janelle's comments, he said the whole situation between him and his wives was making him want to act out.

"I wanna grow horns right now so bad. I wanna be a jackass. It's just like this urge to just be the a-hole she said I was. Like, oh, you think I'm an a-hole, I'll show you an asshole," he said, adding that he had an urge to be "mean as hell." Kody also said that everything left him wanting to "run away from my life, to just escape, change my name, disappear, be somebody else" -- adding, "I hate my life right now."

With Kody thinking about an "escape," Robyn said him questioning plural marriage "feels like a little bit of a deal breaker." She added it would "absolutely devastate" her if he left them, adding that she knows he "would regret it" if he ever did. "I know it's from pain," she said of his recent behavior, concluding, "it's not because he's a selfish or bad person, he's just in pain."