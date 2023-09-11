Nicole Kidman Proves She Can Clap With the Best of Them in New Video From US Open Finals

Getty

Nicole Kidman never misses the chance to give a round of applause!

While at the U.S. Open women's finals match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City Saturday, The Oscar-winning actress shared a video of herself clapping in celebration of Coco Gauff's history-making win over Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.

The video, which appeared to be captured by Kidman's husband, Keith Urban -- who was also in attendance for the star-studded sports match -- sees Kidman on her feet, as she and the rest of Arthur Ashe stadium gave the 19-year-old tennis star a standing ovation.

"Wow," Kidman says while continuing to clap.

While the video was made in celebration of Gauff's extraordinary feat, fans couldn't help but liken the clapping clip to Kidman's iconic "seal hand" clap at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017.

"Babe wake up new video of nicole kidman clapping just dropped," a fan tweeted alongside a video of the clapping clip. The tweet has since gone viral, with over 100,000 views and countless retweets.

Kidman, who was also in attendance for Sunday's men's finals match, explained the meme-worthy Oscars moment during an appearance on Australia's KIIS FM in March 2017.

"It was really awkward!," Kidman told hosts Kyle and Jackie O at the time. "I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap, I don't want to not be clapping,' which would be worse, right? 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?'"

She continued placing the blame on a huge ring she was loaned for the awards show, "So therefore, I'm clapping. But it was really difficult, because I had a huge ring on that was not my own so it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it."

"It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?," Kidman added.