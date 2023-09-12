Meadow Walker Shares Emotional Tribute on Paul Walker's 50th Birthday

Getty

"I love you and miss you every day."

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shared an emotional tribute for her father on what would have been his 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world."

"You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know," continued Meadow.

"You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

Paul passed away at the age of 40 following a car accident in November 2013. Furious 7 was in production at the time.

Meadow recently made an appearance in Fast X, which she spoke about on Instagram.

"A preview of my cameo in Fast X," she captioned a picture of herself in the film. "The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family."

"I can't believe now I get to be up there too...," she wrote. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever."