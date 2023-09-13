Tom Sandoval Calls Rachel Leviss 'Immature' After She Blocks Him on Instagram for Wishing Her Happy Birthday

Bravo

After getting blocked by Leviss for wishing the Vanderpump Rules alum a happy birthday on Instagram, Sandoval found himself in another public scandal when Leviss posted about blocking him on her Instagram Stories.

Speaking out about his ex's actions in a new interview with People, Sandoval called the move, "immature."

"Obviously, I think it's a little immature and petty," Sandoval said of his Leviss' post, which comes six months after news of their months-long affair first broke. "To post that you're blocking seems a bit thirsty."

The comment in question read, "Happy Birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend."

Not long after, Leviss, who turned 29 Tuesday, shared an Instagram Story with a screenshot of Sandoval's blocked account along with a sticker that read, "OK bye!"

The comment, Sandoval said, was innocent, telling the outlet the he only "wanted to just send her some love, let her know that happy birthday, whatever."

"I just kind of feel bad for her, in a way. I don't understand. I think she's really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else," he added of the affair, which ended his nine-year relationship with fellow co-star Ariana Madix. "There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up."

Sandoval, whose affair with Leviss became public knowledge in March, and later played out on season 10 of the long-running reality series, went on to say that despite the drama, he only wishes Leviss the best. He also maintained that he didn't reach out to her to "cause any sort of negativity.

"I just wanted to be nice and say, 'Hey, hope you're having fun. Hope you're doing well,'" He explained.

While Sandoval has returned for season 11, which is currently in production, Leviss will not be returning to the show, even as producers were apparently holding out hope that she might decide to be a late addition.

The former cast member is instead focusing on healing. After a stint in a mental health facility in Arizona, Leviss broke her social media silence earlier this week, sharing a video of herself at a flower farm.