Alex Rodriguez Credits Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro With 32 Pound Weight Loss

Getty

Alex Rodriguez is praising his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for not only improving his own life, but that of his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"Look, she's been incredible for me and for Cynthia," A-Rod told Us Weekly. "[Jac is] the only person that can come into coparents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program [and] I've lost 32 pounds following her program."

The former MLB star also noted that Cordeiro was a nurse, so she "omes from a world of [being] very caring and proactive."

"She's used to taking care of people that are sick," continued Rodriguez. "What I love about what she's done in JacFit and the amount of people that she's influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing."

"I see what she's done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few," he added. "She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don't have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues."

Rodriguez began dating Cordeiro in October 2022, and the pair made it Instagram official in December of that year.