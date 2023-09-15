Debra Messing Asks Drew Barrymore to Halt Production on Daytime Show Following Apology

Getty

"You can choose now to halt production. You can choose to pay your employees like other talk show hosts who have stood in solidarity with the writers," Messing wrote.

Debra Messing is making a public plea for Drew Barrymore to halt production on her Daytime TV show amid the Hollywood strikes.

Barrymore issued a public apology Friday on Instagram, in which she maintained there was no "PR machine" behind her decision to apologize or her decision to move forward with resuming filming of The Drew Barrymore Show, telling fans she wanted to "take full responsibility" for the choice she's made.

"I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those it is not okay with. I fully accept that," the actress and talk show host said through tears.

Messing, however, had one idea: halt production -- now.

The Will & Grace alum continued, "There are thousands of union members jobs and livelihoods that are at stake (exponential more than those who work on your show) and the future of our beloved industry."

"I hope you will reconsider," Messing added.

Messing isn't the only one to bash Barrymore for her decision. The WGA East came out to slam the longtime actress, reminding audiences that they are picketing shows that continue during the strike.

"The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA strike rules," they wrote on Twitter.

While Barrymore received backlash for resuming the taping of her show from WGA, SAG-AFTRA released a statement that condoned Barrymore as a performer on their end of the strike.

"The Drew Barrymore Show is produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck," they said, via Variety. "It is permissible work and Drew's role as host does not violate the current strike rules."

There have also been claims that supporters of the strike were kicked out of the show's taping, an incident a spokesperson for the show said Barrymore was "completely unaware of."

Barrymore first announced her decision to bring the show back to air last week, where she maintained the show is in "compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

Launching during the pandemic, Barrymore said in both her apology video and her written statement, that the show was "built for sensitive times" like the one Hollywood is currently in.