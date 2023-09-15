Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Separate After Nearly 3 Decades

Getty

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness are splitting after 27 years of marriage.

The former couple issued a statement to People on Friday, revealing: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," the statement continued. "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They signed off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman," adding, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

They share two children together: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Hugh and Deborra-lee first meet in 1995 on set of Australian television show Corelli. At the time, Deborra-lee was already an established performer while Hugh was just beginning his career.

They were married a year later in April, 1996.

Hugh marked their 27th wedding anniversary earlier this year by posting a tribute to his wife on social media: "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me."

The couple's last red carpet appearance together was at the Met Gala in May and then in July they were seen at Wimbledon.