Chrishell Stause Pays Tribute to 'All My Children' Costar Billy Miller

Getty

Miller was known for long runs on both The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

Chrishell Stause is paying tribute to her co-star Billy Miller, who passed away last week at the age of 43.

Stause took to her Instagram Stories to share a post mourning Miller, on what would have been his 44th birthday.

"Still processing this," wrote Stause. "Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend."

"I hope you are at peace now 💔🙏," she concluded.

While an exact cause of death has not yet been shared, TMZ reports that Miller was struggling with manic depression at the time of his death. He passed away on Friday in Austin, Texas.

Instagram

Miller kicked off his long soap opera career as a series regular for All My Children in 2007, where he played Richie Novak. He jumped ship the following year for The Young and the Restless, where he played Billy Abbott for the next six years, appearing in over 700 episodes.

The prolific actor shifted shows again in 2014, finding a new home on General Hospital, where he played both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain until his departure in 2019. Since then, he made appearances on Major Crimes, Suits, Ray Donovan, and enjoyed a recurring role on Truth Be Told.

For his work on The Young and the Restless, Miller was honored with the Daytime Emmy Award three times. He was nominated a total of six times across both of his major series.

After his passing, friends and colleagues, as well as soap opera fans, paid tribute to Miller. "I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," wrote GH executive producer Frank Valentini on X (formerly Twitter).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.