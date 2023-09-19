Dascha Polanco Reveals She's Going to Be a Grandmother at 40

Getty

"I just got a promotion," The OITNB star said of her daughter Dasany, who she had at 17 years old, expecting her first kid

Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco is celebrating becoming a grandma!

The actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and daughter Dasany Kristal Gonzalez, who she had at 17 years old.

The pair sported beautiful blue gowns as Dascha leaned down to pose next to Dasany's pregnant tummy.

"I just got a promotion," captioned Dascha.

Dasany also posted her own photos from the celebration, which has a carousel of posts from the baby blue themed shower showing off the three tier cake and adorable decor.

"We already love you to the moon and back 💙🌙.. countdown till your arrival baby boy," she captioned her post.

Polanco previously opened up about being a young mother to Parents Latina, where she talked about the judgement she received from people in her life.

"One night, my best friend's father said, 'What you're doing is horrible,' and he embarrassed me in front of everyone. I'll never forget that," revealed Polanco. "But I was making the best decision that I could. I knew that having a baby was going to make my life harder, but I was also determined to turn every obstacle into a blessing."

She also revealed that she wouldn't tell others that she was a mom while she was in college.'

"I'd let them find out, and when they were like, 'You're a mom?!' I pretended I didn't care," continued Dascha. "But it made me feel self-conscious and affected my confidence."

Polanco also has a son, Aryam, who she had when she was 25.