Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Baby with Fiance Thomas Jacobs

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and fiancé Thomas Jacobs -- whom she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise -- are celebrating "a new little pumpkin" in the family as they welcome their first child together.

More than a year after they first got engaged Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are parents, welcoming their first child. The former Bachelorette met her beau on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and now they're in a whole new paradise!

Jacobs was first to share the big news, dropping a post on his Instagram showing a doormat that reads, "Baby Sleeping. Please don't ruin this for us. There's a sign hung by the door which also reads, "Shhh... Baby is sleeping," in case anyone missed the mat.

Clearly, this couple already knows how precious and important it is to let sleeping babies lie. There are plenty of sleepless nights ahead for all three of them, after all! Thomas captioned his share simply, "Home 💙."

Kufrin shared her fiancé's post to her own IG Stories, adding the caption, "Soaking in all of the loves and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin." There are gourds visible on the porch, which is decked out for the fall season.

After first meeting in 2021 on the beaches of Paradise, Kufrin and Thomas wound up together briefly before calling it quits during the season finale. That proved short-lived, though, as they reconciled before the season even aired, and it was Kufrin who popped the question in May 2022.

"In the ultimate plot twist...HE SAID YES!" Kufrin captioned her announcement post. "We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!"

"I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day," she continued. "I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."

The couple was inundated with messages of love and support from Bachelor Nation after their latest announcement, including former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who offered her "Congratulations." Bachelor and BiP contestants Genevieve Parisi and Abigail Heringer sent "congratulations to both of you" and a slew of crying emojis, respectively.