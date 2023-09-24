Usher Fans Celebrate, Try to Manifest Beyonce Appearance as He Tackles Super Bowl Halftime Show

Getty

As R&B icon Usher prepares for his first Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans get him trending number one on X (formerly Twitter) as they try to manifest a Beyoncé appearance, while trolling fans who've said he doesn't have a deep enough catalog to headline.

Usher (and his fans) are getting the last laugh over doubters arguing he doesn't have enough material to headline the Super Bowl after he was announced as the Halftime Show headliner. Now, if they can just get their dream collabos on the stage, like Beyoncé.

Kim Kardashian helped the R&B legend make the big announcement in a cute clip where she told him the big news -- in a mashup with his classic "Confessions" video -- and then tried to hit him up for a dozen or more tickets for her massive family.

Immediately, the news shot his name to the top of trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the announcement stories and general excitement was a growing onslaught of posts trying to manifest a return appearance at the Halftime Show for Beyoncé, who's collaborated with Usher on both "Bad Girl" and "Love in This Club," as well as some of his other biggest cohorts.

Last year, fans were eagerly anticipating possible appearances from many of Rihanna's collaborators, but she only shared the stage with her bundle of joy, surprising everyone with perhaps the most widely-watched pregnancy announcement of all time.

Deion Sanders recreating the classic “Confessions” skit for the announcement of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/qvhwFoWoY7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 24, 2023 @ComplexSports

Fans are understandably screaming "Yeah!" after the big announcement, sharing their excitement across social media and anticipating which hits he'll bring with him.

Social media also had a lot of fun teasing those users who heard the rumors of an Usher SB and then confidently spouted that his catalog wasn't deep enough to support that kind of show. Sharing those posts that have not aged well at all, let's just say there was a lot of good-spirited trolling going on.

Marshawn Lynch in an Usher Superbowl halftime performance promo



pic.twitter.com/ux8OlkHZap https://t.co/PyLIZSRsJP — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 24, 2023 @Glock_Topickz

One of the biz's most entertaining dancers and performers, Usher is sure to bring the kind of spectacle people expect at the Super Bowl -- but will he bring any friends?

need usher to invite beyoncé to do bad girl at the superbowl. pic.twitter.com/06LWkIEnDj — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) September 24, 2023 @beyonceparkwood

When Usher brings out Beyoncé during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show to perform “Bad Girl!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WzHHlc2rKe — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) September 24, 2023 @MJFINESSELOVER

That girl that said Usher didn’t have enough hits to headline a Super Bowl halftime show checking her mentions pic.twitter.com/P0884UaimB — Ash ♕ (@ar_wise) September 24, 2023 @ar_wise

Usher is a PERFORMER. Whatever he does it’s so much fun watching him on stage. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sneA5xmvnF — Sabby Targaryen 🐉 (@whoisitbad) September 24, 2023 @whoisitbad

need usher to bring beyoncé and recreate this pic.twitter.com/BxCcEEMWSC — virgo’s grooviest (@virgosgrooviest) September 24, 2023 @virgosgrooviest

Anybody out here complaining about USHER headlining the SuperBowl is telling on themselves, you don’t know music forreal do you stink? pic.twitter.com/FfSGueYOSK — m a y a (@KioshiWarrior) September 24, 2023 @KioshiWarrior

When Usher brings out Alicia Keys during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show to perform “My Boo!” 🔥



pic.twitter.com/jUwaD93XFl — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 24, 2023 @DiaryOfKeysus

people saying usher isn't "relevant enough" for the superbowl but y'all were gagging at katy perry and maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/hfV54mXNwU — jasmine ˚ ༘ ♡ ⋆｡˚ (@jasnfr) September 24, 2023 @jasnfr

Where are all them people who said Usher could never do the Super Bowl because he doesn’t have enough hits and doesn’t appeal to “everyone”? pic.twitter.com/wCGyTpFwPD — Wanna (@MadeByWanna) September 24, 2023 @MadeByWanna

we got threatened with a taylor super bowl and god gave us usher. pic.twitter.com/f2HWlEMVTb — kimberly. (@problemsthots) September 24, 2023 @problemsthots

when usher brings out justin and they do this again GAGGG pic.twitter.com/GcOlQ6VtDj — 𝔏𝔦𝔞 (@sophiarauhls) September 24, 2023 @sophiarauhls

usher’s vegas residency leading him to a vegas superbowl halftime >>> — RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) September 24, 2023 @theerkj

There’s a *certain* demographic that’s mad at Usher being the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime show… Hm.. pic.twitter.com/9o0a7JJeVW — Lexï 🇯🇲 (@lexisvexi) September 24, 2023 @lexisvexi

Usher’s residency is so good the NFL asked if they could play a lil game at his concert and the ever benevolent performer agreed. — CEO of Block-A-Fella Records (@ladyblovebytes) September 24, 2023 @ladyblovebytes

Usher gaining the coveted Super Bowl spot is so overdue, years overdue actually. But this timing is excellent — his undeniable Vegas dominance, his Tiny Desk, small chart resurgences as of late. It’s time for Usher’s reclamation. And above all a celebration of legacy. — Nicolas-Tyrell Scott (@iamntyrell) September 24, 2023 @iamntyrell