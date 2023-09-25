Victoria Beckham Used to 'Stalk' David Beckham at Soccer Games Before Dating

Getty

"I just fancied him, it was as simple as that," said Victoria.

Victoria Beckham is opening up about the start of her relationship with now-husband David Beckham in a new clip from his new Netflix documentary.

In just-released footage from the docuseries Beckham -- which chronicles the famed footballer's life -- the former Spice Girl opened up about when she first met David.

"The fact I went to the games really was just to kind of, some would say stalk him," said Victoria in the video below. "I would say see him."

"When I saw him in the footballer's lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar but he was standing talking to his parents," revealed Victoria. "I am very close to my family and I love that side to him."

The clip then cuts to David, gushing about his wife.

"That first time that I speak to her, I just fancied her," said the sports star. She echoed his sentiment, saying "I just fancied him, it was as simple as that.

In the trailer for the docuseries, Victoria also recalled their early days dating one another -- a time when she said they had to "try and keep it under wraps."

"So we would meet in car parks and that's not as seedy as it sounds," she continued. The trailer then cut to David, who added, "Classy," with a laugh.

The trailer also hints at the downsides of the family's fame, showing crowds of people try to get into the Beckham's car as one of their children cries.

"It's entertaining when the circus comes to town, right?" remarked Victoria. "Unless you're in it."

"We were drowning," David said in another moment, before adding that he doesn't "give up easy."

Beckham is a four-part documentary series directed by Oscar-winner Fisher Stevens and launches October 4 2023 on Netflix.