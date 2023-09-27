Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Where He & Maria Shriver Stand Now, Years After Scandal

Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about the state of his relationship with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

In an interview with People, the actor and former Governor of California shared that, despite their 2011 split, their relationship will go on "forever."

"We never left the [first] chapter," said Arnold. "Because remember, it's not like we had a feud. We didn't have a fight. It’s just my f--k up, right? She said, 'Okay, this is what it is,' and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision."

He, of course, is referring to publicly admitting in 2011 to secretly fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, while married; Maria subsequently filed for divorce. His son with Mildred, Joseph Baena, is now 26 and starting to make a name for himself with film roles and a stint on Dancing with the Stars.

"But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that," Schwarzenegger told the outlet.

He noted that the exes still spend holidays and important life moments together with their children -- including Katherine, 33, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26 -- and grandchildren.

"So everything is kind of just as if we're together but we have separate lives," added Schwarzenegger. "And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas."

"My chapter with Maria will continue on forever," he concluded. "Even though it's a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."

Speaking with the publication, the actor also opened up about his relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan, who he met in 2012 after shoulder surgery.

"So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next," he shared.

"We have so many things in common," gushed Schwarzenegger. "Our relationship is fantastic. I think the world of her. I love that she's into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell."