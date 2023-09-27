Landon Barker Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Dad Travis Barker Having Baby Boy

"I kinda wish it was a girl though," admitted Barker. "I wish I was the only Barker boy."

Landon Barker just shared his thoughts on his father Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian having a baby boy.

While speaking on the Zach Sang Show, the 19-year-old was asked if he was excited to have another sibling. "Yeah, hell yeah," said Barker. "I mean, it's crazy, definitely crazy. I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

"It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid," he added of the timing. "I feel like I'm out of the house. It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do. But now that I'm in a place that I feel like I'm an adult now, it's sick. I'm super happy for them."

However, Landon did admit he felt a certain type of way about the baby-to-be's gender.

"I kinda wish it was a girl though," said Barker. "I wish I was the only Barker boy."

He also acknowledged how "different" their upbringings will be based on the age gap -- joking, "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different. I'm sure he'll have, like, the iPhone f--kin' 25."

Landon isn't the only Barker kid excited for their new sibling.

His sister Alabama Barker told E! News earlier this month that the prospect of a baby in the family is "so fun and so exciting."

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she said. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and exciting!"

Travis is also father to step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler. Kourtney, meanwhile, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.