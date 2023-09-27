Landon Barker Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Dad Travis Barker Having Baby Boy

"I kinda wish it was a girl though," admitted Barker. "I wish I was the only Barker boy."
Landon Barker just shared his thoughts on his father Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian having a baby boy.
While speaking on the Zach Sang Show, the 19-year-old was asked if he was excited to have another sibling. "Yeah, hell yeah," said Barker. "I mean, it's crazy, definitely crazy. I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart."
"It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid," he added of the timing. "I feel like I'm out of the house. It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do. But now that I'm in a place that I feel like I'm an adult now, it's sick. I'm super happy for them."
However, Landon did admit he felt a certain type of way about the baby-to-be's gender.
"I kinda wish it was a girl though," said Barker. "I wish I was the only Barker boy."
He also acknowledged how "different" their upbringings will be based on the age gap -- joking, "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different. I'm sure he'll have, like, the iPhone f--kin' 25."
Landon isn't the only Barker kid excited for their new sibling.
His sister Alabama Barker told E! News earlier this month that the prospect of a baby in the family is "so fun and so exciting."
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she said. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and exciting!"
Travis is also father to step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler. Kourtney, meanwhile, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.
The couple decided to share the news of their pregnancy with the world in June during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, where Kourtney held up a sign saying, "Travis I'm Pregnant" -- an homage to the band's "All The Small Things" music video.