Kourtney Kardashian Shares 'Empowering' Pregnancy Photos After Emergency Surgery

Last week, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had undergone "urgent fetal surgery" to save her baby's life.

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing more pictures of her-- and her baby bump-- after she underwent an emergency fetal surgery last week.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a picture of her in a lacy bralette and leather jacket and pants combo that shows off her pregnant belly. Kardashian is expecting with husband Travis Barker.

"pregnancy is so empowering," wrote Kardashian, 44.

Sharing a black-and-white hospital photo of her hand in Barker's, the mother of three said she's "forever grateful" to the doctors, her husband for rushing home from his tour with Blink-182 last week to be by her side, and for her mom, Kris Jenner, for supporting her through this traumatic time.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," shared Kardashian.

"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," Kardashian, who sported a small bandage over her pregnant belly, wrote.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍," Kardashian added.