Julia Fox Says She 'Leaned Into' Looking 'Grotesque' with Weight Loss and Wild Style

Getty

Julia Fox is opening up about her recent makeover, including her weight loss and wild fashion choices.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Fox explained that her transformation was purposeful and something she fulled leaned into even more once she saw the reaction it received from men.

"The losing of the weight, the eyebrows, the clothes, all the things I did -- I think I was going for grotesque," said Fox. "I wanted to look a certain way where the girls would appreciate it and the men would despise it."

After Fox lost weight due to being "really stressed out" and "not eating properly," she told the outlet she started to get comments from men questioning, "Wait, what happened to her? She used to be so hot."

Instead of pushing back against the criticism, she "leaned into it"

"I was like, 'Oh great, they hate me. And I love it,'" said Fox. "The more they hated me, the more fun it was to keep doing it. It was amazing to see how they reacted when I just wasn't giving them their visual stimulus, or whatever. I mean, they lashed out. They, like, took it personally."

She added that she is currently "gaining weight," but it's something that's "just happened" on her own.

Late last year, Fox shared similar thoughts on TikTok, where she spoke about how getting old and wearing clothes that don't fit are in.

"Just so you guys know, aging is fully in. Like, fully," said the Uncut Gems star. She also added that she wants to "see bellies hanging over the low rise jeans."