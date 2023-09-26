Julia Fox Says 'There Wasn't Any' Sex During Kanye West Relationship

Getty

"It wasn't really about that," said the model, who had a short-lived romance with the rapper in early 2022.

Julia Fox is sharing details about her sex life with ex-boyfriend Kanye West ... or lack thereof.

In an interview with The New York Times, the model -- who is promoting her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain -- revealed there "wasn't any" sex during her short-lived romance with the rapper, saying the relationship "wasn't really about that."

Per the NYT, Fox detailed sexual relationships in her memoir but didn't mention West. And according to the 33-year-old actress, there was a big reason why.

"Because there, like, wasn’t any," she said. "It wasn’t really about that."

The topic came up when the New York Times reporter asked Fox why she decided to write about sex in the book.

"I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?" she said. "I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I'm like: 'This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on. …' So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didnt want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed."

Although Fox, 33, and West's romance was brief, it made its fair share of headlines, including when the latter bought the former -- and four of her pals -- Hermès Birkin bags for her 32nd birthday.

As for whether Fox still has the luxury handbag her ex gifted her? "Of course," she told the NYT.

Fox and West, 46, dated for six weeks in early 2022 following his split from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

In early 2023, West tied the knot with Australian architect Bianca Censori, however, the couple are not formally -- or legally -- married.

Meanwhile, Fox has continuously opened up about her whirlwind romance with West in the year and a half since their split, revealing that dating the Yeezy founder took a physical toll on her body.

"I tried my best to make it work," she told the New York Times in March 2022. "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

Earlier this year, the Uncut Gems star and Amber Rose -- who dated West from 2008 to 2010 -- discussed their past relationships with West on Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast, with both ladies saying that they were "love bomb[ed]" by the artist.

"In hindsight, I'm like, okay that might have been like love bombing,'" she said, as Rose exclaimed, "Totally love bombing!" Fox then admitted she's "a sucker for a good love bombing," before adding, "If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is."