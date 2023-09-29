What Not to Wear Cohosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Reunite, Settle 10-Year Feud

Getty

'What Not to Wear' co-hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly reunited for the first time in 10 years, opening up about their decade-long feud and what led them to reconcile.

It's the day What Not to Wear Fans have been waiting for!

After 10 years, co-hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly have reunited, settling the decade-long feud between the pair.

The duo sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today this week -- for the first time since their very public falling out -- to talk about what happened and what led them to reconcile.

"After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, 'I can't take this anymore.' Because we don't really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact," Kelly said.

The pair appeared on the beloved TLC series from 2003 to 2013, giving brutally honest fashion advice and makeovers to people across the country.

Not long after the show ended, so did their relationship, with Kelly's commentary about his former co-host in his tell-all book, I Hate Everyone Except You, driving a wedge between the pair that seemed irreparable.

"I either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between...," Kelly wrote at the time, prompting London to block her former partner in fashion crime on Twitter.

When asked about what Kelly wrote Friday, London said they each handled fame differently, and that ended up being a point of contention between the two.

"Clinton was maybe a little bit more mature about it than I was," London said. "I really found it very nerve wracking. I felt like I was supposed to be ambitious and I didn't know if it was a small window of opportunity. And he kind of got into it a little bit easier than I did."

She continued, "I don't think that what he wrote was unjustified. What I was more upset about, that if it's public, then the audiences who thought we were best friends -- some of them even thought we were married -- that illusion was broken. So, I did not say anything, but I blocked him on Twitter."

Kelly, meanwhile, said their love-hate relationship was no secret to either of them or to anyone who worked o the TLC series, telling Hoda and Jenna, "It was my personal truth that I wanted to put out in the world. And in that book, I never said anything about Stacy's behavior. I never told any tales out of school, and the quote was taken out of context so many times."

He also noted that they emerged from the show as friends, enduring one "really bad" season out of the 10 they filmed together.

As for what took them so long to reconcile, London said she believes it was a point of pride for the both of them, calling the clickbait fodder of Kelly's supposed hate toward her hard to stomach.

While London said she was the first to reach out, apologizing to Kelly for some of the "diva behavior" she displayed during their tenure, it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that the two truly mended fences. "Clinton was receptive to that apology and it made all the difference," London shared.

"We have very strong feelings toward each other," Kelly continued. "So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, 'Can we put this behind us? Let's talk it out.' And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all."

"Oh, I sobbed my eyes out," London said of the reconciliation process.

"I let it all hang out," she added later. "I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap."

And they've truly forgiven one another too, with Kelly noting, "If you don't forgive, you're only hurting yourself. It's the only way to be in the moment. If you're always holding onto a grudge, you're not living in the present."

London added, "One thing I’ll say about forgiveness is if you don't let go of it, the famous line is, it's like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. So do not hold onto grudges. Don't do it. Find a way through."

Now that the dynamic duo has reconciled, they're ready to bring their undeniable chemistry back to the masses with a 10-city tour.

"Now, we've decided, we have this great chemistry, we make each other laugh, we finish each other's sentences, why aren't we sharing this with the world? So we're going on tour," Kelly said.

"We're going to stand up and we're going to talk about the behind-the-scenes stories of What Not to Wear,'" he explained.

"Lots of goss!" London added.

As for whether or not they'd return to reality TV, the pair aren't ruling it out, labeling that a "maybe" for now.

The Stacy & Clinton Show is a 10-city live tour, kicking off in Birmingham, Alabama on October 5 and wrapping up in Austin, Texas, on October 18.