9 Celebrities Who Totally Didn't Recognize Each Other IRL

"Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He's a professional singer. And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer," said Ashton Kutcher, who mistook Harry Styles for a karaoke singer.

It may seem like all celebrities know each other, but it turns out that's not quite the case! Despite Hollywood's biggest stars often crossing paths at award shows and events, they sometimes just can't keep up with all that's going on in the world of entertainment. This can make for some hilarious situations -- especially when one celebrity recognizes a fellow star who has no idea who they are. Despite the awkward moment, these famous faces can later look back and laugh at their faux pas.

Find out what happened to these celebrities who bumped into other stars …

Ashton Kutcher had a funny run-in with Harry Styles where he completely didn't recognize the singer. Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis were attending a party hosted by another singer when guests started doing karaoke. When Harry took the stage, Ashton and Mila didn’t know who he was and ended up complimenting him after his performance. Harry gladly accepted the compliment -- and didn't mention he was a professional.

"This kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song…It's like, 'Oh my God. It's bananas.' So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. We're like, 'Man, I got to tell you something, you're a ringer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good.' He goes, 'Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that,'" Ashton told Esquire.

He continued, "We go to our friend, and we go, 'God, that guy was really good, huh?' And he's like, 'It's Harry Styles.'...Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He's a professional singer. And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer. And I like feel so dumb."

Ed O'Neill was waiting to catch a flight when he ended up getting approached by Britney Spears -- and didn't recognize her. Right as Ed was about to board, Britney came up and told him she was a big fan of "Modern Family." They snapped a photo together, and Ed didn't find out it was Britney until after she shared it on social media!

"She came up and said, 'Oh, Mr. O'Neill, I love 'Modern Family,' and you're my favorite on the show,'" he said before explaining that Britney also politely asked for a photo. "So I said, 'Sure, fine, you know, okay.' So she sat there, and we took it, and I said, 'Have a nice trip. I'm going.' And I left. So the next day, my manager texts me and goes, 'What is this? 53,000 likes. It's Britney Spears,'" Ed shared on "The Ellen Show."

Before Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn starred in "Snatched" together, they bumped into each other, and Goldie didn't know who Amy was. Amy explained that she saw Goldie on a flight and wanted to pitch the movie to her but unfortunately, Goldie didn’t recognize her at the moment.

"We'd never met. I waited till we got off the plane, and then I went up, and I harassed her. And I was just like, 'I really want you to play my mom in this movie. And she was just like, 'Okay, honey,'' Amy said on the "Today" show.

Goldie later said she thought Amy was "sweet" but felt "bad" that she didn’t recognize her.

4. Christopher Nolan & Harry Styles

Ashton Kutcher isn't the only one who doesn't know Harry Styles! Before he cast Harry in his film "Dunkirk," Christopher didn’t know how famous Harry was when he came in for the audition.

"I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn't really that aware of it. So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table," Christopher shared.

Bella Hadid may be an international supermodel, but Rami Malek totally didn't recognize her during a night out in Paris. He explained that since he's not on social media, he doesn’t always know who people are when he sees them in real life.

"I'm not on social media. I'm not as in touch with things as I should be. I was dancing in Paris the other night with Bella Hadid and didn't know who she was," Rami told People.

Chip and Joanna Gaines were excited to meet Martha Stewart, but the television personality didn’t recognize the couple in person. The HGTV power couple didn't mind, though, and say they were just glad to meet Martha.

"She didn't have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue. But we don't mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha. Martha was very gracious and supportive, it was really wonderful moment for us to meet her," Chip told the New York Post.

Martha later responded, explaining that she knew of the couple but just didn't recognize them when they met.

When Halsey headlined the DKNY 30th anniversary party, founder and designer Donna Karan didn't actually know what the singer looked like. During the event, Donna talked to a media outlet and admitted that she couldn’t pick out the singer in the crowd.

"Who is Halsey? Is that Halsey? I think my granddaughter does [know who she is]. I'm sure she's great," she said to Page Six.

Miley Cyrus happens to be a fan of Mama June from TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," but when they met, she did'n't happen to recognize the singer. At the time, they were both appearing on "Good Morning America," and Miley came over to quickly say hi.

"This may sound bad on my part, but because it was so crazy at ‘Good Morning America,’ [Miley's] like, 'Oh my god, there's Mama June!' and she came up and hugged me. Because it was so fast, I didn't realize it was her until after she walked by!'" June admitted on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Adele was on her way to superstardom when she met Phil Collins. Despite making a name for herself in the music industry, Phil didn’t recognize her when she invited him to collaborate on a song. When he found out, he immediately tried to get a writing session scheduled.