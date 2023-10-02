Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 'Weird' Ski Collision Trial: 'It Was Something I Felt Like I Survived'

Getty

The March trial, which was broadcasted for all to see, saw more than Gwyneth Paltrow's commentary up for debate -- her in-court fashion choices became a topic of conversation as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow is still reeling from the aftermath of her ski collision trial.

In a new profile interview with the New York Times, the actress and Goop founder spoke out about the March trial, and the lawsuit over the 2016 ski incident, in which she was ultimately found not liable.

"That whole thing was pretty weird," Paltrow admitted of the trial. "I don't know that I've even processed it."

She continued, "It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes, in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."

The two-week trial was broadcasted daily, covered intensely by the media, from every angle, with everything from Paltrow's in-court demeanor to her fashion choices becoming public fodder.

"I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day," Paltrow said of the attention she received regarding her wardrobe. Described by some as "quiet luxury," the toned-down designer pieces mainly consisted of structured blazers, mock-neck sweaters and elevated combat boots.

She added, "The sartorial outcome was so weird to me."

Getty

Back in 2019. the actress was sued by Terry Sanderson, who, in his lawsuit, claimed he sustained significant injuries after Paltrow allegedly knocked him over while skiing a beginner-level course at a resort in Park City, Utah in 2016.

The collision, he claimed, left him with "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

Per court docs obtained by TMZ, Sanderson initially asked for $3.1 million in damages, but a judge ruled he could only get a maximum of $300,000. Paltrow filed a countersuit against Terry for one dollar, claiming he's the one who hit her, not the other way around.

After a two week trial, which saw multiple allegations and written depositions from her children, Apple and Moses, a two and half hour deliberation from the jury found that Paltrow was not liable for the incident.

In a unanimous decision, the jury awarded Paltrow $1 in symbolic damages plus attorney fees.

Following the verdict, Paltrow released a statement on her legal win, saying, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."