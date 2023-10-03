John Legend Meets Doppelganger on The Voice: 'Like a Taller, More Handsome Person of Myself'

NBC

"He was the me I dream of," said John, who added that Talakai was "like a taller, more handsome person of myself onstage."

John Legend just met his lookalike on The Voice!

His doppelganger is a singer from Sacramento, California named Talakai, who shared that he wanted to be on Team Legend because he was often likened to the "All of Me" singer.

Talakai joked that he would tell Legend that the pair were cousins if he turned his chair around.

Talakai also shared his story, that he was put into the foster care system at age 10 when his grandparents passed away, where he suffered both physical and mental abuse. He eventually went on to be adopted by his close friend's mom, whose love he said changed his life.

The singer went on to perform "Stay With Me," by Sam Smith, which got Legend and Reba McEntire to turn around their chairs.

Talakai, however, ultimately picked Legend as his coach.

"You know, I'm on the internet and a lot of times people will send me pictures of people that they think look like me," shared Legend. "And most of the time I'm like, 'Not really!'' and then I turn around and look at you--we have the same haircut."

"He really legitimately looks like me," he added.

"I've got to take a selfie with him," said John. "My long lost twin, I've finally found him."

"He had the height you always wanted," joked Niall Horan.

John Legend has previously opened up about his other likeness, the classic PBS children's character and show Arthur.

The EGOT winner's wife, Chrissy Teigen, is one of the loudest voices with the Arthur comparisons, teasing her husband at every opportunity, including showing a picture of their daughter holding an Arthur doll and saying she was spending time with "Daddy."

"I didn't watch it growing up so I didn't know what the reference was," John told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," after the host showed him one Instagram post that Chrissy captioned, "And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day.