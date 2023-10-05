iCarly Stars Weigh in After Show's Unexpected Cancellation, Cliffhanger Ending

Paramount+

Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove and more are sharing their feelings as fans get iCarly trending following news Paramount+ has canceled the revival series after three seasons, leaving things on a double dramatic cliffhanger.

Sometimes, it's almost scary to get too invested in a television show because you might never find out how it ends. That's the reality iCarly fans are facing after Paramount+ announced they were pulling the plug after three seasons.

The new series, a revival of the popular Nickelodeon series that ran from 2007 to 2012, picks up the action with the kid cast now adults, having returned to the apartment building where the original series was set. At the center were Miranda Cosgrove's Carly and Nathan Kress' Freddie.

Pals in the original run, they became more than that with the revival series, leading fans to dub them "Creddie." Now, Kress is weighing in on the shocking decision that their revival run is over already.

"Obviously this stings a bit," he posted to X (formerly Twitter). "we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger."

It was part of a longer post where he thanked fans for their support, as well as the cast, writers, and crew that brought the series back to life for the past three seasons.

"I'm so proud of what we accomplished together," he wrote. "Freddie is forever in my heart, and I'm honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years."

Jerry Trainor joined Cosgrove and Benson as the only three original cast members to return for the revival. They were joined by Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

Triplett wrote a lengthy post on Instagram after the news broke to thank the show's fans, the team behind it and the veteran cast for taking a chance on her. While Cosgrove has not posted on any of her own social media pages about the news, she did reply to Triplett's post.

"You're amazing Jaidyn," she wrote. "I truly can’t wait to see all the incredible things you do in your life. Thanks for being so hilarious and fun. Nobody could’ve brought your part to life like you ❤️."

So how did the show choose to leave things for "Creddie" and their fans? In a twist some probably saw coming, Carly and Freddie suddenly decided to tie the knot. But as happens on television, things did no go smoothly, as Carly's estranged mother chose that exact moment to show up at the wedding venue.

"Maybe somehow, someday, we'll find out how [the] story ends," wrote Kress.

The final episode aired July 27, but fans are still in mourning. You can see both Kress and Triplett's full posts below, followed by fan reactions to the heartbreaking cancellation.

Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons. I'm so grateful that we were given an opportunity to bring you this story... and I especially want to thank our amazing crew, writers, and my castmates for the greatest workplace and creative…

