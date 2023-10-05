Kelly Ripa Says Best Part of Menopause: 'Wear White Pants and Not Be Terrified!'

Getty

Ripa also opened up about her sex life with husband Mark Consuelos: "We have fun with each other. We really do enjoy our sexual lives together."

Kelly Ripa is rejoicing at her ability to wear white now that she has gone through menopause.

While speaking on her Lets Talk Off Camera podcast, the Live with Kelly and Mark host said, "I love not getting my period. There, I said it. I don't mind it at all. I think it's one of the greatest benefits of menopause."

"And you're able to wear white pants and not be terrified!" she added.

Ripa is so excited about being able to wear white that she dubbed the Memorial Day to Labor Day season, "the summer of the white pant because I never had to worry about wearing white pants!'"

On the subject of menopause, Ripa shared that friends who are "much older" than her "routinely tell me they still get their periods" and that menopause "is too scary for them."

Her guest on the show, Dr. Erika Schwartz, responded that "Because, in this day and age, there's still a lot from yesterday's day and age that has permeated the society and culture. And we think that being aged beyond menopause, we're no longer useful."

"The moment you're no longer fertile, you're not useful. I think you're very useful," she added. "That's when you have the information, the experience. You have so much to bring to the table, that I think every woman should feel great about herself."

Ripa also opened up about her sex life with husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

"We have fun with each other. We really do enjoy our sexual lives together," said the talk-show host.

"We just really enjoy each other's company, let's put it that way," continued Ripa. "And I think with having the kids out of the house for the most part - sometimes they sneak in when we least expect it - but for the most part having the kids out of the house allows us a certain freedom that we have not experienced in a really long time."

"So we kind of feel like we're dating again, and that is very exciting. So I guess that's how we're keeping it spicy," she shared.