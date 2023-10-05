NFL Defends Making Everything About Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance

Getty

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time," the NFL said as even Kelce noted "they're overdoing it"

The NFL is defending their media coverage of Taylor Swift after receiving backlash from fans that they are "overdoing it."

The internet is in a frenzy after weeks of dating speculation, Swift was spotted leaving a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Kelce. The pair also strode next to each other after the game as they exited the locker room in a video captured by radio host and former NFL player Jarrett Payton.

The singer stepped out to her second NFL game in a row to see Kelce play again, this time with the Chiefs against the New York Jets.

The official NFL social media accounts leaned into the internet obsession, writing "NFL (Taylor's Version)" in its bio on X, formerly Twitter. Their Instagram bio also read "chiefs are 2-0 as swifties."

While Swifties are excited about the media coverage, some football fans think it's all a bit much.

The NFL responded to the backlash in a statement, per People, saying that they "frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally."

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," continued the statement.

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," they concluded.

The statement comes after even Kelce himself said that they are "overdoing it."

While speaking on his New Heights podcast, the football star opened up about the situation.

"I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed," said Kelce. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching."