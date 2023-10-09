Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Kim Talking About Her on Recent Episode of The Kardashians

Getty

"That's something that my stepdad taught me," Kim says in the clip

Caitlyn Jenner is reacting to Kim Kardashian mentioning of her in a recent episode on The Kardashians.

Jenner took to Instagram to share a video clip from a recent episode, in which a producer tells Kim that "you strike me as a kind of person who, before you're ready to take the step, you take the step."

"That's something that my stepdad taught me," said Kim.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"And she said to me something that really stuck with me," she said in the video.

Jenner responded in a sweet note in the caption, sharing her love for her step-daughter.

"I am so proud to be your step dad - always have been, always will be," wrote Jenner. "I promised your father and I've tried my best to keep that promise and I love you to the moon and back."

"Always so proud of you. Love you," she concluded.

Jenner posted a throwback picture from Khloe's wedding to Lamar Odom, along with a touching caption for her stepdaughter.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother," wrote Jenner.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven't been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart," she continued. "I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness."

Khloe reposted the message on her Instagram Story with the response, "I love you!!!!!!"

Kris Jenner, Khloe's mother, was married to Robert Sr. from 1978 to 1991, until the couple divorced. Kris then tied the knot with Caitlyn the same year and the two were married until 2015.