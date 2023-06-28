Caitlyn Jenner Says 'I Know I Haven't Been Perfect' In Birthday Tribute to Khloe Kardashian

Getty

Caitlyn Jenner reveals the promise she made to Khloe's late father, Robert Kardashian, as she shares a post celebrating her former stepdaughter's birthday.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday this week among the plethora of birthday messages she received on her special day was one from from Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner posted a throwback picture from Khloe's wedding to Lamar Odom, along with a touching caption for her former stepdaughter.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother," wrote Jenner.

"I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven't been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart," she continued. "I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness."

Khloe reposted the message on her Instagram story with the response, "I love you!!!!!!"

Kris Jenner, Khloe's mother, was married to Robert Sr. from 1978 to 1991, until the couple divorced. Kris then tied the knot with Caitlyn the same year and the two were married until 2015.

Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away in 2003, at the age of 59 after battling cancer.

In the past, both Khloe and Caitlyn have spoken about their strained relationship. Caitlyn said that Khloe was "pissed off about the whole process" of her transition, but Khloe later claimed that wasn't the case, but the way Jenner spoke about Kris.

"I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform," said Khloe. "With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up."

Khloe has since said, in 2021, I that there is "no beef" between the two, and that they don't talk that much because "we're busy." Caitlyn has still been a presence in the family's lives, attending Kourtney's lavish holiday party this past December.