The View's Ana Navarro Accuses Jada Pinkett of Trying to 'Sell Books' With Will Smith Separation Bombshell

"Because every time she needs to increase the ratings of the Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells," said The View's Navarro.

Ana Navarro of The View is suspicious of the latest revelations to come out about Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with husband Will Smith.

On a recent episode of The View Navarro accused Jada of trying to pump up sales of her new memoir Worthy by revealing ahead of its release that she and Will have been separated for seven years.

"Listen, I think she's having a relationship with her bank account," said Navarro on Wednesday's episode.

JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS TRUTH ABOUT HER MARRIAGE: After Pinkett Smith said she and husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the revelation. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/Z2gBctNW55 — The View (@TheView) October 11, 2023 @TheView

"I find it unseemly. Be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage," added Navarro.

Navarro's cohosts disagreed with her sentiments. Joy Behar noted that she thought it was a "smart" move, while Sunny Hostin also defended the actress.

"It's a memoir, though, and she writes in her memoir that they've been separated for all of that time," she rebutted. "I think it's a brave thing to do. I think it's a courageous thing to do. I think it has less to do with money. She has plenty."

Earlier in the episode, Navarro had also shared that she feels like she knows too much about the celebrity couple's marriage.

"Why do I know so much about these people's marriage?" she had said.

"I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage. I don't need to know all of this. You know what? I just want to watch reruns of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Bad Boys. Just leave this out of my head."

The conversation comes after Jada shocked the world earlier this week when she said that she and Will have been separated for seven years, telling TODAY's Hoda Kotb that they were not together romantically at the time of the Oscars... and still aren't now.

"Why it fractured... that -- that’s a lot of things... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada explained. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through... whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

She said the pair are "still figuring it out" and have been "doing some really heavy-duty work together," before concluding, "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

Jada's tell-all memoir Worthy hits shelves October 17, 2023.