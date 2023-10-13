Kourtney Kardashian Says Baby with Travis Barker Conceived Naturally: 'God's Plan'

Instagram / Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker conceived their baby naturally, with Kourt calling it "God's plan" after the pair unsuccessfully tried fertility treatments.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair Italy, The Kardashians star opened up about trying fertility treatments to try for a baby.

"It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," said Kardashian.

She also shared that she's not concerned with people doubting her natural pregnancy, saying that they "don't affect" her.

"To those who make them, I just say: 'How could you question God’s plan?'," said Kardashian. "Because that's how I see this pregnancy."

Kardashian and Barker started in vitro fertilization before the pair got married in 2022, and Kardashian shared that she felt like she was "pushed towards" IVF "as if it were the only option."

"The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me," she added.

"My intuition was telling me that it wasn't suitable for me," she continued. "I don't even take medicine, imagine-- that it was working against my body rather than for it."

"I knew deep down that it wasn’t the right thing," said Kourt.

"I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that's how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened," she said.

Kourtney also shared how this pregnancy differed from her previous ones.

"This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months," she revealed. "No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!"

"I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear," continued Kourtney.

"Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers."

"I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted," she concluded.

Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker is father to Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, as well as step-father to Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler.