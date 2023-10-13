NeNe Leakes Considered Open Marriage After Death of Husband Gregg Leakes

YouTube / Getty

NeNe Leakes is opening up about how she contemplated an open marriage after the death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted a video on YouTube as part of her Pillow Talk With NeNe series, where she shared a candid look into her experience with dating after the death of her husband.

"Maybe I should just marry whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not," she said in the video. "Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner-- a partner for life."

She added that while the person may not be a perfect fit, "at least there's someone."

"Maybe we will have an agreement that this person would be there for me and I would be there for them [during] hard times or medical times," continued NeNe.

"He will see whoever he wants to see. I will see whoever I want to see."

"But doing that, you have to know that person will probably be talking to other people and loving other people and they're just with you through the hard times," she contemplated.

While this was a serious consideration for the reality star, she ultimately revealed that it wasn't a good fit for her.

"I considered it but I know that it’s not who I am as a person. I really would want to be with somebody that really loves me and really… wanted to be there for me," she revealed.

NeNe shared that this revelation came after she was visiting the doctor and didn't know who to write for her emergency contact.

"I got really emotional in the office. It came out of nowhere," she said, getting emotional in the video as well. "In the past, I listed my husband as my emergency."

On September 1st, the Leakes' family rep confirmed Gregg had passed away at the age of 66.