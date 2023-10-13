Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Prepares Apology for Jersey Shore Roommates, Ready to 'Make Amends'

MTV

After two years away, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to see his Jersey Shore family again -- and wants to "make amends" and apologize for his past actions.

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the reality star -- who is living in Florida -- told his sponsor that he wanted to visit his former roommates after he noticed they were on vacation in Orlando.

"I was thinking of just going down there and just talking to everybody and quickly driving away," Ronnie said, to which his sponsor -- who was on the phone -- said that would be a "really big step."

"It's been two years since I've seen everybody. I miss them. We all shared a bond [that] we can never share with anyone else," he added in a confessional. "Hopefully, I can start making amends, and we can start getting that bond back to where we had it."

At one point, Ronnie could be seen writing down notes -- seemingly what he planned to say to his friends -- in a notebook.

"I want to apologize and say that my actions were not the best version of myself," he said in a confessional. "They were the people I could always turn to, but when you're hurting yourself, you are hurting people that you love, but you are not realizing it. You're so caught up, where you're like f--k it, I don't even care about myself, let alone care about someone else."

As for how he feels about his former roommates again, Ronnie noted that there is "a lot more pressure" since Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola returned to the show, admitting that he "could have been better" to her when they were together.

"I definitely have some things I have to say to Sam," he shared in a confessional. "I definitely have to right my wrongs."

Ronnie said he has an idea of what he's going to say to Sam since he's been "waiting for so damn long," but noted that he's unsure "where she stands."

Ronnie left the show in 2021 to seek treatment for mental health issues -- a decision that came after a string of legal problems -- and has been itching to make amends since.