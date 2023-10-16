Suzanne Somers Dead at 76: Viola Davis, Barry Manilow and More Share Tributes to Late TV Star

Getty

Suzanne Somers died Sunday at the age of 76 following a decades-long battle with cancer.

Hollywood is remembering legendary TV actress, Suzanne Somers.

Somers died Sunday at the age of 76 following a decades-long battle with cancer. According to the announcement made via her official Instagram account, Somers was surrounded by her family, who had gathered ahead of her 77th birthday on October 16, when she passed away peacefully at home.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the announcement read.

The statement continued, "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

Following the tragic news of her death, tributes began pouring in from fans and celebrities alike with everyone from Viola Davis and Khloé Kardashian to Barry Manilow and fellow funny woman Kathy Griffin sharing their love for the Three's Company alum.

"RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three's Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest well 💔🕊🙏🏿," Davis wrote alongside a video compilation of Somers over the years.

"This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers," Kardashian penned on her Instagram Stories, sharing a pic of the fitness fanatic's famous Thigh Master tool. "I'll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise…"

Manilow, meanwhile, shared a statement with People about his longtime friend, telling the outlet that he'll miss the Step by Step actress dearly.

"Suzanne and I were friends for decades. She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever," Manilow said. "We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world's best cooks."

He added, "I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace."

Radio host Adam Carolla also shared a tribute to Somers, tweeting, "Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend."

Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Hls9eMQObt — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 15, 2023 @adamcarolla

For her part, Griffin labeled Somers a "pioneer," highlighting the actress' efforts to gain equal pay for women in Hollywood, particularly in the world of comedy.

Somers was also remembered by her Three's Company co-star, Joyce DeWitt.

DeWitt, who played Janet Wood on the TV comedy, shared her hopes for Somers' family amid her passing.

"My heart goes out to Suzanne's family," Dewitt told People. "They are a very close family -- deeply connected and caring one to the other. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for all of them."

She added, "I'm sure Suzanne was greeted by Angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side, and I hope that will assist her family's hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time."

See more tributes to Somers below:

We are extremely saddened... Of the loss of Suzanne. She passed this morning... Day before her birthday..... We send condolences to her family, friends & rest of her fans. May she rest in peace....#ThreesCompany #suzannesomers#ChrissySnow pic.twitter.com/OeGhx7zIjs — TC (@Threes_Company) October 15, 2023 @Threes_Company

May she RIP always a joyous person - condolences to family, fans and friends - Suzanne Somers 🙏💙🙏🏼 https://t.co/ah9Xy9i1XB pic.twitter.com/2tCFRlhjUN — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) October 15, 2023 @RobertJohnDavi

How sad to hear that actress and Uber businesswoman, Suzanne Somers, has died. She was going to turn 77 tomorrow. She had fought breast cancer for more than 2 decades. Will never forget her “Chrissy” in the hit show Three’s Company. pic.twitter.com/3enR0EaXTu — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) October 15, 2023 @DebRobertsABC

Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers. https://t.co/DRvBFvIAkg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023 @megynkelly

Funny and beautiful.

Rest in Peace, Suzanne Somers.

I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. Her scenes in American Graffiti inspired me to get a T-Bird. pic.twitter.com/nYktqzkEo4 — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) October 15, 2023 @Erin_Murphy

Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ Star, Dies at 76 https://t.co/qiTHyk6kVE via @variety So saddened to hear this. She was a friend & supportive when I was diagnosed with black mold. When we ran into each other, she would lean over & whisper, "We're survivors!" — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 15, 2023 @morgfair

Somers was diagnosed with breast cancer in her 50s after previously battling skin cancer in her 30s and hyperplasia in her 20s.

Back in July, she revealed that she was battling cancer again after multiple bouts with the disease, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I have been living with cancer since my 20s. And every time that little f--ker pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me."

A private family burial for Somers is set to take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.