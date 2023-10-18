John Stamos Opens Up About Moment He 'Had to Sober Up': 'I Was Just Drinking Too Much'

Getty

John Stamos is opening up about the moment he knew he needed to quit alcohol, for good.

Promoting his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos spoke to People about his struggle with alcohol addiction.

"I had to sober up. I was just drinking too much," said Stamos, 60. "I just went low. I didn't go high. I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn't have been with."

However, Stamos' 2015 DUI was a point that he knew he needed to change.

"I had that DUI and I was like, 'I can't do this. I've got to straighten up,'" revealed the Full House alum. "That's when I was confusing the universe because I'm not a bad person, but I was doing crappy things."

Stamos shared that his journey in rehab "was dark for a little bit," but added that "it started to get better" and that he "made a lot of really good friends."

"I had a lot waiting for me, and I feel bad because a lot of people don't, because they burned their lives down," continued Stamos. "Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House. I got home and I think like a week later, we started Fuller House."

Now Stamos says that his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and son Billy, 5, have helped him stay sober.

"They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it. You could get going for a little while. Then, it's like, 'I can drink again,'" said Stamos.

"So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me," he added, noting that he's "been pretty good" about having any setbacks.

"It's hard, but it's not because it's hard for a lot of people," revealed the actor. "It's not that hard for me because it's still so fresh in my mind that all I have to do is look at that picture of me in handcuffs on that street."

"I was sitting on a curb or whatever. It just makes me throw up right now just thinking [about it]," shared Stamos.

"Never again."

If You Would Have Told Me hits shelves on October 24.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.