Brooklyn Beckham Reacts to Criticism of His Cooking Videos

Instagram

The oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham opens up about the constant criticism and negative comments he receives over his cooking videos, which he regularly posts on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham isn't going to let the haters keep him out of his kitchen.

In an interview with Insider published on Thursday, the aspiring chef -- who is the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham -- opened up about the constant criticism and negative comments he receives over his cooking videos, which he regularly posts on Instagram.

"To be honest, I'm used to the hate," Beckham said. "It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."

"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write," added the 24-year-old, who was promoting his partnership with kitchen appliance company, Typhur. "There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down, I'm doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it's not going to bother me -- I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

The 24-year-old -- who is self-taught -- noted that he's "not a professional at all" and is "just starting out." And despite the hateful trolls online, Beckham doesn't plan to stop posting his cooking videos.

"I'm just gonna continue doing my videos and see where it takes me," he told Insider.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The former model began sharing his love of cooking a couple of years ago with his Facebook Watch series, Cookin' With Brooklyn, which consisted of eight episodes that were released from December 2021 to February 2022.

Since then, Beckham has consistently posted cooking videos to Instagram, and has partnered with food and beverage brands, such as Chosen Foods and Silk.

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Beckham shared that he really started to get into cooking during the pandemic.