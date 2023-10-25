Brian Austin Green Slams DWTS for Not Inviting Fiancée Sharna Burgess to Len Goodman Tribute

Getty

The long-running dance competition series held a tribute night in honor of the late DWTS judge, Len Goodman, who died earlier this year.

Goodman, a longtime judge on the dance competition series, died in April after a battle with cancer.

"I can't begin to tell you how disappointed I was for @sharnaburgess to not be invited to the tribute last night," Green wrote Wednesday before calling out the dance pros' TV show "family" for not calling for her to get an invite, following her exit from the show last year.

He continued, "It's disappointing as well that none of her "family in the ballroom" stuck up for her or spoke out. She's an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better."

"She wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people," Green added in the caption, before highlighting another dance pro noticeably absent from the tribute. "Kindness is an action, and so is love ❤️ @cherylburke should have been there as well."

While Burgess, who spent 14 seasons on the series, did not directly address her absence from the show's tribute to Goodman, she did re-post Cheryl Burke's post about the late dance judge along with a throwback of her and Burke snapping a selfie with Goodman.

Burke revealed she wasn't invited to the tribute last week, telling her followers on Threads, "For those of you asking if I'll be a part of Len Goodman's tribute next week on DWTS, unfortunately, I wasn't invited however, I'll be there in spirit and can't wait to cheer my former colleagues on!" she wrote. "Sending love and light to everyone. 🤍🙏🏼 #riplen."

The former professional dancer, who appeared on the series for 26 seasons, opened up about missing the tribute Tuesday, while sharing her love for her "favorite judge."

"Mr. Len Goodman, thank you for being the face of ballroom dancing, and always standing by what was right, no matter what," Burke said, in part, in a video shared to Instagram Tuesday. "You are such a big part of the reason why 'Dancing With the Stars' is a massive hit, as the premise is about teaching celebrities how to ballroom dance."

She continued, "And the word ballroom was always before the word dance, all because of your many decades worth of knowledge and experience."

"The minimum amount of time we actually got to spend together is something I'll honestly cherish, and keep in my heart forever," Burke went on to say while choking back tears. "Thank you so much for representing us ballroom dancers, and never compromising what we stood for in the ballroom community."

She added, "Thank you for changing my life and for brining joy to millions of people who having been watching us throughout the years."

Burke also gave a special shoutout to the pro dancers who were participating in Goodman's tribute, thoughtfully noting, "I know that Len would give your performance an 11 if he could."

"There are special people who never leave us, even after they are gone. Len Goodman is one of them…🤍," she added in the caption.

While it's unclear why Burgess and Burke did not receive invites, both dancers exited the long-running show in the last year, with Burgess stepping away to spend time with her young son, Zane, who she welcomed with Green in June 2022, and Burke retiring from the dancefloor following season 31.