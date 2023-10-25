Cher Dishes on Younger Beau Alexander Edwards in Livestream

Cher is going live now to talk about her love life and her new album!

Cher's love life has been dominating the celebrity news cycle for decades ... and her relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards is no different.

The music icon has addressed the 40-year age gap between herself and her boyfriend head-on in interviews and social media posts -- delighting in their differences and the excitement he brings to her life.

And now in a livestream the 77-year-old pop star talks candidly with Nancy O'Dell about how she met the 37-year-old music producer and what it was like to work with him on her new album -- as well as other details about her life diehard fans will want to know!

