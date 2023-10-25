Michelle Williams Mocking Justin Timberlake's 'Blaccent' in Britney Spears Audiobook Goes Viral

Getty

Michelle Williams is receiving high praise for her audio version of Spears' book, while some could not get over Ginuwine's role in it all, with one writing: "I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for."

And the Grammy goes to... Michelle Williams for best audiobook reading of all time.

Williams nearly broke the internet after a clip of her narrating Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me, went viral.

While the choice of Williams to narrate the book was newsworthy enough, there was a particular passage that stood out to readers, and it of course involves Spears' ex, Justin Timberlake.

In the newly-released memoir, Spears recounts a 1999 run-in between her, Timberlake and R&B singer, Ginuwine, prompting Timberlake, to speak with a "blaccent" -- when a non-Black person imitates Black English, also known as African American Vernacular English (AAVE) -- which Spears felt was inauthentic.

Accusing her ex of trying "too hard" to fit in with Black musicians during his time in *NSYNC, Spears wrote, "His band, *NSYNC, was what people back then called 'so pimp.' They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me that's what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. *NSYNC hung out with Black artists."

"Sometimes I thought they tried too hard to fit in. One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of the city I'd never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion," the pop star recalled of the run-in with Ginuwine. "He was flanked by two giant security guards."

She continued, "J got all excited and said, so loud, 'Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiiiine! What's up, homie?'"

"After Ginuwine walked away, [Spears' personal assistant] Felicia did an impression of J...," Spears added. "J wasn't even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, "Okay, f--k you, Fe.'"

Williams' unexpected impression of the anecdote quickly made the rounds online with some labeling the performance award-worthy.

"Britney writing about Justin's blaccent and Michelle Williams imitating it is HYSTERICAL. I am in shambles," one fan tweeted.

With another writing, "(white) Michelle Williams doing an impression of Britney doing an impression of Justin Timberlake doing an impression of a Black person -- this is art."

"Not Michelle Williams, a yt woman, narrating a book of Britney Spears, another yt woman, recalling Justin Timberlake, another yt man, using blaccent," another fan wrote.

Check out more reactions to the hilarious snippet below:

