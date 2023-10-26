Megyn Kelly Calls Britney Spears Memoir 'Horror Story,' 'How Not to Raise Your Children'

Getty/Instagram

Megyn Kelly says she hopes young girls and young parents read Britney Spears' The Woman in Me to get a sense of what not to do when raising children of their own.

Megyn Kelly had a hard time making her way through Britney Spears' "string of horror stories" that makes up her memoir The Woman in Me, but she still hopes that the next generation takes the time to read it and learn something from the pop star's life.

"Is it any wonder she wound up as screwed up as she is?" Kelly mused on the podcast, as detailed by TheWrap. She broke down the book with The Federalist contributor Evita Dufy-Alfonso and author Will Witt on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

In many ways, Kelly interpreted Spears' tell-all as a cautionary tale that she hopes discourages the next generation of parents from trying to push their children into the spotlight of fame.

"Frankly, it's a manual on how not to raise your children," said Kelly, breaking down all of the headline-making revelations from the memoir, like the fact that Britney and younger sister Jamie Lynn were apparently drinking with their mother Lynn when Britney was in the eighth grade.

The former Fox News personality blasted father Jamie Spears, accusing him of love that was "not unconditional," as Spears claimed that he would monitor her diet and called her fat during the peak of her fame.

As for the bombshell claim that she and Justin Timberlake were pregnant when she was 19 and Timberlake pushed for her to get an abortion, Kelly said this was another man who'd let her down.

"It's a horror story. It's a string of horror stories," said Kelly of Britney's stories chronicling her her life through fame, into her controversial conservatorship, and beyond.

"I look at this and I say I hope young girls read it," said Kelly. "And I hope young parents read it and they take away from it this: I don't want anything to do with that industry, I don't want to be a star, I don't need millions, I can find my self-worth someplace else."