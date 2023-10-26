Sutton Stracke Responds After Teddi Mellencamp Insinuates She Has a Drinking Problem on 'WWHL'

Getty / Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp was a guest on 'WWHL' when she made a jab at her former castmate, Sutton Stracke, hinting that she always has "vodka in her purse 24/7."

Sutton Stracke is clapping back after Teddi Mellencamp shaded her on Watch What Happens Live.

Mellencamp was a guest on the late night talk show alongside Kyle Richards, following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premiere Wednesday, when she was asked about the rumor Stracke started on the show about Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, being with another woman when he was arrested for DUI in December 2021.

"He may have or may not have had a woman in the car with him," Stracke said in a confessional during Wednesday night's premiere episode. "That's the only rumor I've ever heard."

When asked about the rumor, Mellencamp quipped, "Well, I think it's pretty rich coming from Sutton who has vodka in her purse 24/7."

The podcast host and accountability coach also shared that she had seen the police report for PK's arrest, and confirmed via that and TMZ, that the 56-year-old British businessman was in fact alone during his run-in with police.

The conversation caught Stracke's attention, with the RHOBH star tweeting, "The word of the night on @BravoWWHL should have been SUTTON 😽💗💗💗🍸🍸."

The word of the night on @BravoWWHL should have been SUTTON 😽💗💗💗🍸🍸 — SuttonStracke (@SuttonBStracke) October 26, 2023 @SuttonBStracke

Following the gossip surrounding Dorit and PK's marriage, the pair released a joint statement addressing rumors they called it quits, denying all and any speculation they're splitting.

"We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH," the pair said Wednesday. "We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so."

"Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage," they continued. "We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."