Andy Cohen Details 'Creepy' Interview with Britney Spears Under Conservatorship

Getty

Andy Cohen details his "creepy" experience interviewing Britney Spears while she was still under her conservatorship on the latest Radio Andy, saying there was a woman with her and it was like "Britney was her captive."

Andy Cohen has created plenty of uncomfortable moments with his pointed questions as host on Watch What Happens Live and his own Radio Andy SiriusXM show. Now, he's reflecting on an uncomfortable interview with Britney Spears when she was under her conservatorship, and for once it had nothing to do with his interview style.

Cohen said that Spears did not come alone to the interview, which was for her 2016 Glory album release party. He'd flown out to interview her in hopes of building rapport with her so she might agree to come on WWHL at some point in the future.

Cohen said there was a woman always with Spears who would whisper instructions into her ear whenever a decision needed to be made or a response was sought after. He described the whole thing as "creepy," and felt like Spears was this woman's "captive."

"I get there, and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor," Cohen said. "I'm not gonna mention her name because I don’t want to get sued, but it was really creepy."

While he declined to name names, he did say that the woman is mentioned a lot in Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me, "and how much she hated her," so fans can draw from that and speculate as they wish ... and have been.

Cohen said that this woman was apparently so omnipresent, he was actually warned by people filming a documentary on Spears about her. He was told not just that she would be there, but that she "she basically tells [Spears] what to do and where to go and it's really creepy."

He also shared a couple of other odd anecdotes from that time, including witnessing Spears seem to take instructions from this woman while up on stage with him and will.i.am, murmuring her assent.

And then there was a birthday cake brought out for Spears, even though her birthday had been the month prior.