Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Twins After Secretly Welcoming Fifth Son

And twins make seven!

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again after secretly welcoming her fifth son.

Lowry, who shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, welcomed newborn, Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott, privately, coyly hinting at the news in July.

The reality TV star's latest pregnancy announcement came during an interview with TikToker Allison Kuch -- who is also currently expecting -- during Friday's episode of Lowry's Barely Famous podcast.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," Lowry, who went on a March vacation to Thailand without Scott, said. "And I had no idea."

As Lowry explained to the social media star, who also coincidentally visited the same destination around the same time, "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."

Lowry went on to share that she would be welcoming twins in the near future, calling them her "permanent souvenirs" from the trip.

The MTV alum also opened up about using ovulation tools to conceive, telling Kuch, "I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me."

She continued, "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually -- like I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

The pregnancy news comes just two weeks after Lowry officially confirmed the birth of her son Rio, and detailed why she wanted to keep his birth out of the headlines.

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," she told People Oct. 13, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share."

Those closest to the couple "all obviously knew," affording the couple the chance to enjoy an "incredible" low-key baby shower to celebrate their son.