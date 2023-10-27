Patrick Dempsey Speaks Out On Mass Shooting in His Maine Hometown: I'm 'Deeply Saddened'

Getty

"My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community," the Grey's Anatomy star said.

Patrick Dempsey is expressing his sadness over the mass shooting that took place earlier this week in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine.

On Thursday, the Grey's Anatomy star released a statement on his Instagram account, writing that he and his family are "heartbroken" for the victims who lost their loves following "this senseless act."

"I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine," Dempsey wrote. "Maine's great strength is it's [sic] sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act."

"My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community," he concluded.

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday night, U.S. Army reservist Robert Card fatally shot 18 people and injured 13 others at a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston. 10 victims have yet to be identified.

Authorities are conducting a massive search for Card, who police say is wanted on eight counts of murder. However, Maine State Police Col. William Ross said the number of counts against him will likely rise as more victims are identified.