Adam Johnson's Girlfriend Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Hockey Star's Tragic Death

Instagram

Hockey player, Adam Johnson, died at the age of 29, after being struck in the neck with a skate during a game Saturday.

Ryan Wolfe is remembering her "sweet angel" Adam Johnson following his tragic death.

Wolfe, girlfriend of the former NHL pro, took to her Instagram Story Monday to share a photo of Johnson, along with a touching tribute to the hockey star, who suffered a life-ending injury on the ice over the weekend.

"My sweet sweet angel," she wrote on her Oct. 30 Instagram Stor,y over a black and white picture of Adam. "I'll miss you forever and love you always." She then shared a post from Adam's former team, the Ontario Reign, which posted an image of his jersey on the ice alongside the caption, "Forever in our hearts."

Johnson died after his neck was slashed by a skate blade during a game on Saturday.

Instagram

The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing in an Elite Ice Hockey League game for the Nottingham Panthers in England when the horrifying moment happened.

According to video footage of the incident, the former Pittsburgh Penguins center was taking the puck across the blue line, when an opposing player on the Sheffield Steelers kicked his skate into the air and struck Johnson in the throat area.

Johnson was rushed off the ice and received immediate treatment, but later died as a result of his injuries. According to TMZ, South Yorkshire Police are currently investigating "the circumstances surrounding the incident."

"We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our enquiries," the SYP said.

The Panthers released a statement following Johnson's death, in which they said they were "truly devastated" and "

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time," the team said. "Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

The statement continued, "Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances."

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023 @PanthersIHC

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him," The Nottingham Panthers added. "The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

Johnson, who played for the Penguins in the 2018 and 2019 seasons -- was playing professionally overseas, and had only just signed on to skate for the Panthers this season when the incident occurred.

The Penguins also mourned Johnson's death, with the team sharing a post of their own on Sunday.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon," the Penguins said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League."