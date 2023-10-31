Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies Recreate Iconic 'Showgirls' Scene for Halloween

Instagram

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies teamed up for another epic Halloween creation, this time dressing as Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors from the 1995 film, 'Showgirls.'

Sharing a series of stills and clips to Instagram Tuesday, the former Victorious co-stars did more than just dress up, they played out one of the most iconic moments from the movie -- the doggie chow scene!

In the videos shared to both their feeds, Grande played the part of Nomi Malone, as made famous by Saved By the Bell alum, Elizabeth Berkley, with Gillies taking on the role of Cristal Connors, played by Gina Gershon.

The scene in question sees longtime showgirl and famous dancer, Cristal (Gillies), attempt usher to newbie, Nomi (Grande), into the club, putting Nomi's naiveté and inexperience on display as they dine out at an expensive Las Vegas restaurant.

The scene was made famous, not just because you could cut the tension at that table with a knife, but for what went down, with doggie chow the least salacious thing on the menu.

After poking and prodding Nomi to talk about her "tits," it's clear the new showgirl on the block is uncomfortable and just in the position Cristal wants her, delivering perhaps one of the film's most iconic lines.

"You are a whore, darlin," Gillies says. "No I'm not," Grande shoots back.

"We all are," Gillies maintains. "We take the cash, we cash the check. We show 'em what they want to see."

"Maybe you are a whore, Crystal, but I'm not," Grande shoots back.

"You and me, we are exactly alike," Gillies says.

"I'll never be like you," Grande promises before spraying champagne in Gillies' face.

In one of the side-by-side photos they shared, Grande and Gillies could easily be mistaken for the original film characters, dressed in perfectly coordinated black ensembles reminiscent of the movie's costumes.

The epic Halloween feat is the latest from the Nickelodeon alums, who last year went all out to recreate scenes from the Christopher Guest mockumentary Best in Show. Gillies took on Jane Lynch's character, Christy Cummings, while Grande portrayed Jennifer Coolidge's character, Sherri Ann Cabot.

Later in the night, Grande transformed into Eugene Levy's Gerry Fleck, complete with distinctive eyebrows, and Gillies stepped into Catherine O'Hara's shoes as the curly-haired Cookie Fleck.