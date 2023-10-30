Megan Fox Gets Called Out for Disobeying SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Rules

Instagram

Megan Fox hit back at SAG-AFTRA's Halloween costume rules by dressing up in a 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' inspired costume alongside fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox is being hit with backlash for disobeying SAG-AFTRA's rules about pop culture Halloween costumes amid the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA strongly urged union members and allies not to dress up as TV and movie characters in hopes of blocking struck studios and streamers from getting any free publicity.

Fox, who seemingly tried to taunt the union by tagging SAG-AFTRA in photos of the Kill Bill: Vol. 1-inspired costume she wore with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Friday, was quickly called out by other SAG members, including Abbott Elementary star, Lisa Ann Walter.

"What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s--t, pretty lady," Walter tweeted. "Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal."

Walter also addressed the questions that have come up surrounding kids dressing up as their favorite TV and movie characters, adding, "(PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids' costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan)."

Reservation Dogs actress, Paige McGarvin, also sounded off, leaving a comment under Fox's post that read, "you look amazing but i wish you didn't post this. i totally understand if you disagree with sag and want to voice that privately / to your inner circle, but using your massive platform to undermine the union and sow seeds of division in an incredibly public way does nothing but hurt our leverage with the amptp."

Fox was dressed as teen assassin Gogo Yubari, with Kelly donning Uma Thurman's iconic blood-stained yellow tracksuit -- inspired by the now 20-year-old Miramax film.

SAG's policy was likely more concerned with giving recent blockbusters like Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. movie and the like, a box office boost with the influx of film and TV-inspired Halloween costumes.

The union instead suggested actors opt for "generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)," and urged members not to post any social media of costumes that came from struck companies.

While fans and other SAG members shared their opinions of Fox's costume choice online, some critiqued the union, including Mandy Moore, who said SAG's Halloween rules were a waste of time given the fact they have yet to secure a contract.

"Is this a joke? Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important?" Moore asked on her Instagram Stories Friday. "We're asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work."