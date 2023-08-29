Amy Robach Returns to Instagram Following GMA3 Exit

Getty

Amy Robach's first post back to Instagram featured her and T.J. Holmes.

Amy Robach is back on Instagram nearly one year after her GMA3 exit. On Monday, the television news anchor shared her first post since de-activating her account last November following news of her relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes.

Robach kept the post short and sweet, uploading a black-and-white photo of two pairs of matching running shoes with the caption, "#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Robach, 50, didn't tag Holmes, 46, in the photo, Holmes shared the same image on his feed, along with a similar caption. The post also marked Holmes' return to the social media platform, with both Robach and Holmes disabling comments on the snap.

Fans of the pair will remember their love of running and their history of competing alongside each other in the New York City marathon. The couple most recently prepped for the 26.2 mile race by running the NYC Half Marathon earlier this year -- a 13.1 miles trek through the city's five boroughs.

Back in December, ABC announced they would be removing Holmes and Robach from their positions following a thorough investigation into their relationship.

At the time, the former Good Morning America co-hosts were still married to other people -- Robach to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both have since filed for divorce from their respective partners, with Robach quietly finalizing her divorce from Shue in March.

At the time, the network released a statement that read, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."