84-Year-Old RHONY Superfan Steals the Show During BravoCon Panel

Ruth was one of many who flocked to Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend to see the OG 'RHONY' cast and other Bravo favorites at BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of New York City may have just found their newest cast member in 84-year-old superfan, Ruth!

Ruth hit the stage during a RHONY legacy panel at BravoCon over the weekend where she asked some of the show's OG stars, including Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps, how they maintain their youthful appearance.

"I'm 84 and still kickin' Sonja," Ruth said, prompting Sonja to hop out of her seat and shimmy for the crowd.

"My question for y'all is, how do you age so gracefully? You're all so beautiful," Ruth asked.

"You fight it everyday," Dorinda quipped, with panel moderator and self-proclaimed Bravo lover, Michael Rappaport adding, "You look beautiful, Ruth."

One of my favorite moments from #BravoCon: 84-year-old fan Ruth asks the OG #RHONY ladies a question during their panel 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/lpCNWp452z — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 6, 2023 @gibsonoma

Countless Luann, meanwhile, said the key to that youthful glow is "happiness."

The adorable appearance not only went viral, it earned Ruth an offer on the next RHONY girls trip, with Dorinda telling the superfan, "I think Ruth needs to join us on our next trip. Let's get Ruth in a Bikini."

"I'm ready," the 84-year-old quipped. "I have an American Express card. Will travel."

Ruth was such a hit, she ended up in the BravoCon press room, where she was surprised by network exec, Andy Cohen.

Later on in the weekend, Ruth, a longtime Bravo fan who revealed she tuned into the network while her husband was sick, attended a Bravo live taping where she got a standing ovation from all 19 of the Bravolebrities in the building. She also got an invitation for next year's convention, so Bravo fans can expect much more of Ruth in the year to come.

This woman Ruth stood up to ask a question at the #RHONYLegacy panel, and said she was 84 years old, and a huge fan. Later, Bravo staffers found her and took her to the press room so @Andy could surprise her. #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/JIfIqsNn9g — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) November 6, 2023 @KateAurthur

BravCon wasn't just a jampacked weekend for Ruth, but for the the RHONY legacy cast too, who not only helmed panels and took pictures with fans throughout the weekend at the Las Vegas convention, but also debuted the trailer for their highly anticipated spin-off series, Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

In addition to Luann, Sonja and Dorinda, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman were all on hand to promote the show. While Ramona Singer, who was axed from attending the fan event following allegations she made racist comments during her time on the network, she is on the show and was heavily featured in the video.

Her name also did not come up once during the panel.

The season finds the women going to St. Barts, returning to the same villa they stayed in on Season 5 of RHONY -- also known as The Pirate House. According to Lu, while the pirate himself doesn't appear on the show in person, the trip will feature a phone call from him.

The footage also teases some confrontations between Kelly and Lu, and Dorinda and Kristen, with Kirsten facing questions abut her husband's Ashley Madison scandal.

Fans can also expect some hot men, some topless action from the women and at least one instance of Luann once again falling over.

During the panel for the series, Sonja revealed she's been dating "a Viking" for a few months now -- quipping she asked him "Did you always have a beard?" because they always do it "doggy style." She later added she's been "getting it good" as the women gave updates on their love lives.

Dorinda, meanwhile, praised Kristen for coming "after me" during filming, before all the women revealed they were NOT invited to former costar Tinsley Mortimer's upcoming wedding. Lu also shared she had been "flirting away" with Captain Jason from Below Deck Down Under all weekend at BravoCon.

The otherwise celebratory mood in the convention hall became briefly awkward when one fan brought up Bethenny Frankel's "takedown" of Bravo. Rapaport quickly shut it down -- insinuating the full event was a sign it wasn't working -- and saved the women from having to address it. Kelly, however, claimed Bethenny recently reached out to her about appearing on her podcast. Kelly's response: "I'll revisit it in 2025."