Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy Trailer Teases Explosive Feuds, Nudity and a New Pirate

Tensions blow up in the trailer, while Sonja made NSFW reveal about dating a "Viking," Bethenny's name came up and the women reveal whether they were invited to Tinsley's wedding during a BravoCon panel.

While Bravo rebooted The Real Housewives of New York, the network assembled some of the franchise's biggest names for Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy -- and now, we've got the spicy first footage for the show.

On Sunday at BravoCon, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman were all on hand to promote the show with a hilarious panel after debuting the trailer for the series. While Ramona Singer is also on the show and heavily featured in the video, who was axed from attending the fan event following allegations she made racist comments during her time on the network.

Her name also did not come up once during the panel.

The season finds the women going to St. Barts, returning to the same villa they stayed in on Season 5 of RHONY -- also known as The Pirate House. According to Lu, while the pirate himself doesn't appear on the show in person, the trip will feature a phone call from him.

The footage also teases some confrontations between Kelly and Lu, Dorinda and Kristen and Taekman facing questions abut her husband's Ashley Madison scandal.

Fans can also expect some hot men, some topless action from the women and at least one instance of Luann once again falling over.

During a panel for the series, Morgan revealed she's been dating "a viking" for a few months now -- quipping she asked him "Did you always have a beard?" because they always do it "doggy style." She later added she's been "getting it good" as the women gave updates on their love lives.

Dorinda, meanwhile, praised Kristen for coming "after me" during filming, before all the women revealed they were NOT invited to former costar Tinsley Mortimer's upcoming wedding. Lu also shared she had been "flirting away" with Captain Jason from Below Deck Down Under all weekend at BravoCon.

The otherwise celebratory mood in the convention hall became briefly awkward when one fan brought up Bethenny Frankel's "takedown" of Bravo. Panel host Michael Rapaport quickly shut it down -- insinuating the full event was a sign it wasn't working -- and saved the women from having to address it. Bensimon, however, claimed Bethenny recently reached out to her about appearing on her podcast. Kelly's response: "I'll revisit it in 2025."