Megan Fox Reveals MGK Miscarriage, Abusive Relationships with 'Very Famous, Horrific People'

"No one knows that I was involved with those people," she said of the abusive relationships, which she writes about in her new book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Megan Fox is opening up about a heartbreaking experience.

In her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the 37-year-old actress revealed she had a miscarriage with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She discussed the pregnancy loss while promoting her book on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us," recalled Fox, who shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. "And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

As GMA noted, Fox wrote about her miscarriage in the final two poems of the book, which according to Page Six, are titled "I" and "II."

"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day ... do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" she wrote in part, per Page Six, which noted that the final page of the book features an drawing of a woman holding a baby.

"But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides," Fox added. "I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?”

Meanwhile, also in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Transformers star recalled her difficult experience being in what she called "physically" and "psychologically abusive" relationships with "very famous people," noting that they public wasn't aware of these relationships, which she doesn't refer to be name in her book.

"This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir," Fox told GMA. "But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy, I guess you could say, [with] people who were horrific people. Also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

When it comes to what inspired her to write the book of poems, the Jennifer's Body actress said, "It was something inside of me that had to come out or else it was going to make me sick."

"Some of it is definitely a metaphor," she added. "None of it is what I would call fictional. Those are all real life experiences that I had."

While Pretty Boys Are Poisonous features 70 poems, Fox admitted, "I wrote a lot of things that didn't make it into the book. I was like, 'This is maybe for God's eyes only.' Some of it is too much when you're a known person."

"If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that," she added.

Fox also revealed that it was MGK, real name Colson Baker, who suggested she write a book of poems.

In fact, Kelly is the inspiration behind the poem she is the "most proud of," which is titled, "To Marry an Arsonist."

"True love, twin flame, trusted friend, naïve girl," Fox wrote in the poem, in part. "So many secrets hiding behind your scorched-earth temper."

"There's only one person I call my twin flame," she told GMA.

Fox and Kelly, 33, first met on the set of Randall Emmett's Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. The two went public with their romance that June, and became engaged in January 2022. However, the couple has had an on-again-off-again relationship.